13 uncommitted forwards who boosted stock at NEPSAC playoffs

Cushing forward Max Dineen gets a shot off on KUA goalie Blake McMeniman in Sunday's Elite 8 final. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

There are two goals of the NEPSAC boys hockey playoffs.

The first is to crown three champions. Teams fight all season for spots in either the Elite 8, Large School or Small School Tournaments. Once the dances begin, squads battle to hoist a trophy on the final day of the season.

This year, it was Kimball Union in the Elite 8, Kent in the Large School and Canterbury in the Small School. Those teams will be bonded forever.

But there's a second objective of the NEPSAC playoffs — helping uncommitted prep prospects get more looks from colleges.

Coaches at the Division 1 and Division 3 levels routinely have the last week of the prep season circled on their calendars. They flocked to Harvard last Sunday for the three championships. Various Eastern schools were represented.

Let's dive into some of the uncommitted forwards who improved their stock throughout the NEPSAC playoffs.