Nolan Flynn celebrates one of his three goals against Rivers on Wednesday night. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

WESTON, Mass. — In a marquee boys prep hockey matchup to start the season, St. Sebastian's proved its dominance, taking down Rivers, 7-3, on Wednesday night.

St. Sebastian's won by four goals, but the game was much closer than that, as the young Rivers team kept up with the No. 1 ranked team in prep hockey until the final minutes.

The game featured some of this year's best prep hockey talent. It also featured what may be some of the best prep hockey talent in future years.

This game had a lot of reasons to watch, which was why the stands were jam-packed at MacDowell Arena at Rivers.