Tommy Bleyl makes a big impact for Mid Fairfield. (Brian Kelly/NEHJ)

MARLBOROUGH, Mass. — In our first story, we examined the uncommitted forwards from the 16U level who stood out the most at the Beast Fall Classic. There were many strong members of the offense who showed well.

There were many defenders (and one goalie) who performed well in my viewing of the 16Us, too.

Even with many college coaches in Blaine, Minn., for the NAHL Showcase, there were still many colleges in attendance at the Beast this past weekend.

It's an interesting year for players at the 16U level. All are looking to round out their games for two reasons: to stand out for colleges and be impact players at the prep or high school levels this winter.

Here are the three games I watched:

Avon Regals 16U vs. Neponset Valley River Rats 16U

Mid Fairfield 16U vs. East Coast Militia 16U

Long Island Gulls 16U vs. Yale Jr. Bulldogs 16U

Below are six uncommitted defensemen and goalies who stood out in those games.