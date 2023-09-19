New England Hockey Journal

Advertisement
Prospects

6 standout uncommitted 16U defensemen and goalies from Beast Fall Classic

Avatar photo
By

Tommy Bleyl makes a big impact for Mid Fairfield. (Brian Kelly/NEHJ)

MARLBOROUGH, Mass. — In our first story, we examined the uncommitted forwards from the 16U level who stood out the most at the Beast Fall Classic. There were many strong members of the offense who showed well.

There were many defenders (and one goalie) who performed well in my viewing of the 16Us, too.

Even with many college coaches in Blaine, Minn., for the NAHL Showcase, there were still many colleges in attendance at the Beast this past weekend.

It's an interesting year for players at the 16U level. All are looking to round out their games for two reasons: to stand out for colleges and be impact players at the prep or high school levels this winter.

Here are the three games I watched:

  • Avon Regals 16U vs. Neponset Valley River Rats 16U
  • Mid Fairfield 16U vs. East Coast Militia 16U
  • Long Island Gulls 16U vs. Yale Jr. Bulldogs 16U

Below are six uncommitted defensemen and goalies who stood out in those games.

Subscribe to finish reading this story

SUBSCRIBE

Related Articles

Four New Englanders taken in first-ever PWHL Draft

The inaugural Professional Women's Hockey League draft took place on Monday, with the new league's six teams — Boston, New York, Minnesota, Toronto, Monreal and…
Read More

6 standout uncommitted 16U defensemen and goalies from Beast Fall Classic

MARLBOROUGH, Mass. — In our first story, we examined the uncommitted forwards from the 16U level who stood out the most at the Beast Fall…
Read More

12 uncommitted standout 16U forwards from Beast Fall Classic

MARLBOROUGH, Mass. — It's that time of the year when you can throw a rock and hit a hockey tournament. This past weekend was the…
Read More
Advertisement

Our Free Weekly Newsletter