New England Hockey Journal

Advertisement
Prospects

12 uncommitted standout 16U forwards from Beast Fall Classic

Avatar photo
By

Trevor Pellecchia is a standout forward for the Neponset Valley River Rats. (Brian Kelly/NEHJ)

MARLBOROUGH, Mass. — It's that time of the year when you can throw a rock and hit a hockey tournament.

This past weekend was the Beast Fall Classic, with games played across the New England Sports Center, New England Sports Village, Canton Ice House and Rodman Arena.

I've been focusing a lot on the 18U and 14U levels the past two weekends, so I kept my eyes on the 16U level at the New England Sports Center on Saturday.

Here are 12 uncommitted forwards who stood out. A separate story will be done on standout defenders and goalies. 

Subscribe to finish reading this story

SUBSCRIBE

Related Articles

Four New Englanders taken in first-ever PWHL Draft

The inaugural Professional Women's Hockey League draft took place on Monday, with the new league's six teams — Boston, New York, Minnesota, Toronto, Monreal and…
Read More

6 standout uncommitted 16U defensemen and goalies from Beast Fall Classic

MARLBOROUGH, Mass. — In our first story, we examined the uncommitted forwards from the 16U level who stood out the most at the Beast Fall…
Read More

12 uncommitted standout 16U forwards from Beast Fall Classic

MARLBOROUGH, Mass. — It's that time of the year when you can throw a rock and hit a hockey tournament. This past weekend was the…
Read More
Advertisement

Our Free Weekly Newsletter