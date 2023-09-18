12 uncommitted standout 16U forwards from Beast Fall Classic

Trevor Pellecchia is a standout forward for the Neponset Valley River Rats. (Brian Kelly/NEHJ)

MARLBOROUGH, Mass. — It's that time of the year when you can throw a rock and hit a hockey tournament.

This past weekend was the Beast Fall Classic, with games played across the New England Sports Center, New England Sports Village, Canton Ice House and Rodman Arena.

I've been focusing a lot on the 18U and 14U levels the past two weekends, so I kept my eyes on the 16U level at the New England Sports Center on Saturday.

Here are 12 uncommitted forwards who stood out. A separate story will be done on standout defenders and goalies.