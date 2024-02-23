6 boys MIAA teams who could upset top seeds in D1 tournament

Tommy Carroll is a top center for Marshfield. (Brian Kelly/NEHJ)

Let's face it — everyone loves an upset.

Last March, Reading was the No. 14 seed in the tournament and made it to the semifinals, coming within a goal of TD Garden. No. 13 BC High went to the semifinals the year before, also coming oh-so-close to the championship game.

Every season typically has a lower-seeded team that stirs up trouble, upsetting teams to go on a deep run.

That could very well be true this season. But who will it be?

I've already labeled teams I believe are built well enough to be certain contenders for the championship. The teams listed below are the ones excluded from that first story. Maybe they're ranked low in our top 10. Maybe they're outside of it but have the potential to take down a high-ranking opponent.

Let's dive in.