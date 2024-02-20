5 D1 boys MIAA teams best positioned for deep playoff runs

Xaverian's Jack Fitzpatrick battles with St. John's Prep defenseman Brady Plaza. (Brian Kelly/NEHJ)

On Saturday, the boys Division 1 MIAA hockey bracket will be released, marking the start of the chaos that is the playoffs.

To illustrate how unpredictable the tournament can be, take last season as an example.

The final four teams were No. 1 St. John's Prep, No. 4 Pope Francis, No. 7 Xaverian and No. 14 Reading. Yes, a No. 14 seed made the semifinals.

A single goal decided both matchups, sending the No. 4 and No. 7 seed to TD Garden. Pope Francis emerged the champion on Josh Iby's (Springfield, Mass.) last-minute goal in the final game.

In this story, the focus is on teams built to make a deep run. That doesn't necessarily mean they will be a high seed. It just means that the pieces are there. It shouldn't be a surprise if any of these listed teams go on a memorable run.

Let's dive in.