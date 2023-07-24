5 standouts from USA Hockey Girls Select 16/17 Camp

Molly Boyle, an '06, was a standout performer for Phillips Andover in 2022-23. (Don Maharas)

The Massachusetts District was well-represented at the 2023 USA Hockey Girls Select 16/17 Development Camp in Oxford, Ohio, from June 24-30.

While the eight teams were not broken up by district, the 24 Massachusetts players were able to stand out in new lineups, including Molly Boyle, Kassidy Carmichael and Ainsley Tuffy, who earned spots in the U-18 Select Camp from July 16-22.

Boyle, Carmichael and Tuffy are part of the group of 13 — five forwards, three defenders and five goalies — who will now compete for slots at the Under-18 National Festival in August, where the U-18 team will be named.

At the end of camp, the light blue and gray teams had first-place tying records, going 3-1 in the four games played for each squad.

Here’s a look at the Massachusetts players who had strong showings in Ohio.