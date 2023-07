Kassidy Carmichael spent the 2022-23 season with NAHA's 19U team. (Don Maharas)

USA Hockey hosted the Girls Select 16/17 Camp at Miami University in Oxford, Ohio June 24-30.

The best players moved on to play at the Under-18 Select Camp, which is held at the same location from July 16-22.

The region will have four representatives, along with 15 other locals.

Here's the full list: