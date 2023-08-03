Brady Sloper getting a shot off at the 2023 U14 nationals. (ALL STAR PRODUCTIONS)

BOSTON — Let's talk about the 2008-born defensemen and goalies at the 2023 Harvard Crimson Combine, which was held Monday and Tuesday.

Players got help navigating the next few years with seminars and Q&As, along with practices. It was a solid cast of players from many different places, including a good number from New England.

I already did a story highlighting the 10 standout forwards from the '08s at the Crimson Combine.

Here are four standout defenders and one goalie who stood out over the two days.