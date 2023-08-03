New England Hockey Journal

Advertisement
Prospects

5 standout defenders and goalies among ’08s at Harvard’s Crimson Combine

Avatar photo
By

Brady Sloper getting a shot off at the 2023 U14 nationals. (ALL STAR PRODUCTIONS)

BOSTON — Let's talk about the 2008-born defensemen and goalies at the 2023 Harvard Crimson Combine, which was held Monday and Tuesday.

Players got help navigating the next few years with seminars and Q&As, along with practices. It was a solid cast of players from many different places, including a good number from New England.

I already did a story highlighting the 10 standout forwards from the '08s at the Crimson Combine.

Here are four standout defenders and one goalie who stood out over the two days.

Subscribe to finish reading this story

SUBSCRIBE

Related Articles

Harvard hires Laura Bellamy as head coach of women’s hockey team

After eight years at Minnesota Duluth, Laura Bellamy is back where her collegiate career began. Harvard announced Thursday that Laura Bellamy, a former goalie star…
Read More

5 standout defenders and goalies among ’08s at Harvard’s Crimson Combine

BOSTON — Let's talk about the 2008-born defensemen and goalies at the Harvard Crimson Combine, which was held Monday and Tuesday. Players got help navigating…
Read More

College hockey commitments: Live updates from start of signing season

College hockey recruiting season is now in session. Now that we're into August, rising juniors can pledge commitments to colleges. It's an important time for…
Read More
Advertisement

Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Summer flash sale ... save 30% on an annual subscription through July 20!

Limited time offer. New subscribers only.

Summer flash sale

Limited time offer. New subscribers only.

Save 30% on an annual subscription to New England Hockey Journal

00
Months
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds