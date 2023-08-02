10 standout forwards from the ’08s at Harvard’s Crimson Combine

David Bosco making a pass at the 2023 U14 nationals. (ALL STAR PRODUCTIONS)

BOSTON — On Monday and Tuesday, some of the best 2008-born players from around the world battled at Harvard's Crimson Combine.

Both days were filled with practices, seminars and Q&As designed to help players navigate their next few years.

Two games were played at the end of each day, which is the action that I watched. Players born in 2010 were doing a separate Crimson Combine. Later this week on Thursday and Friday, the '09s and the '11s will arrive on campus for their Crimson Combine experiences.

A separate story will be done on defensemen and goaltenders. Here are 10 standout forwards from the two games.