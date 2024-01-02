Will Baker was strong for Brunswick en route to the Kevin Mutch Tournament title. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

The boys prep hockey season is roughly one month old and many teams are still on holiday break, making it the perfect time to take stock.

Our latest power rankings looked a lot different than our preseason edition. Kimball Union and Brunswick sit atop the fray, as former top-three schools like St. Sebastian's, Avon Old Farms and Cushing slid further down. Holderness has moved into top-five territory.

Other squads such as Deerfield, Frederick Gunn, Rivers and Loomis Chaffee have established themselves as strong teams.

With players, the usual suspects are producing. Kimball Union's Jack Sadowski (Arlington, Mass.) and Sam LeDrew are both averaging over two points per game. St. Mark's has a plethora of strong point-getters. So, too, do Cushing and Avon Old Farms.

Those are expected. What hasn't been as expected are some of the breakout stars throughout prep.

Here are 15 uncommitted skaters and goalies making strong names for themselves through one month.