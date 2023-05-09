15 players to watch from the ’06s at 2023 Mass. Hockey Festival

Teddy MacAusland had six goals and 29 points for Nobles in 2022-23. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

There will be tons of talent on display this weekend at the Mass. Hockey Festival.

Seventy-seven Massachusetts-born players from the 2006 birth year will battle it out to make the Final 40 players at the New England Sports Center in Marlborough, Mass. Those who make that will fight for spots at USA Hockey's Select 17 Player Development Camp. The number of players to make it past the Final 40 is based on the rankings given to them by the talent evaluators.

Click or tap here to access the full schedule and rosters.

While there are lots of great players at this event, these 15 players have a high chance of standing out. Some also have something to prove. It wasn't easy to pick since all of these players are good. They wouldn't be here if they weren't, so all of these players are standout prospects on their respective teams.

But only the best of the best will stand out this weekend.

Here are 15 players to keep an eye on at the festival.