New England Hockey Journal

Advertisement
Prospects

The ’06s: Full schedule and rosters for 2023 Mass. Hockey Festival

Avatar photo
By

Tyler Hamilton was dynamic for Catholic Memorial this season. (Brian Kelly/NEHJ)

From Friday to Sunday, 77 Massachusetts-born players from the 2006 birth year will head to New England Sports Center in Marlborough, Mass., to fight to make the list of the Final 40 players. The number of players to make it past the Final 40 is based on the rankings given to them by the talent evaluators.

Those final 40 players will battle it out May 20-21 to make USA Hockey’s Select 17 Player Development Camp, which takes place June 22-28 in Amherst, N.Y.

Here’s the full schedule for the ’06 games.

Friday, May 12, 2023 

Advertisement
  • 06 Red vs. 06 Royal, 5:30 p.m.-6:50 p.m., Rink 2
  • 06 White vs. 06 Gray, 7 p.m.-8:20 p.m., Rink 2

Saturday, May 13, 2023 

  • 06 Red vs. 06 Gray, 5:30 p.m.-6:50 p.m., Rink 2
  • 06 White vs. 06 Royal, 7 p.m.-8:20 p.m., Rink 2

Sunday, May 14, 2023 

  • 06 Red vs. 06 White, 9 a.m.-10:20 a.m., Rink 2
  • 06 Royal vs. 06 Gray, 10:30 a.m.-11:50 a.m., Rink 2

Here’s a look at the rosters for all four ’06 teams competing this weekend.

2006 Royal

  • No. 37: Nicholas Brandano, D, Lynnfield
  • No. 38: Zachary Buffone, D, Belchertown
  • No. 39: Ian Crowley, D, Holyoke
  • No. 40: Dylan Hunt, D, Marlborough
  • No. 41: Peter Luecke, D, South Boston
  • No. 42: Dennison Monahan, D, Norwell
  • No. 43: Seamus Condon, FWD, Arlington
  • No. 44: Ethan Cox, FWD, Westborough
  • No. 45: Jacob Duval, FWD, Andover
  • No. 46: Callum Hughes, FWD, Westwood
  • No. 47: Maurice Kearney, FWD, Wilbraham
  • No. 48: Tyler Kelly, FWD, Quincy
  • No. 49: James Marshall, FWD, Weymouth
  • No. 50: Cameron Mcdonough, FWD, Milton
  • No. 51: Luke Pazzia, FWD, Burlington
  • No. 52: Brendan Peck, FWD, Framingham
  • No. 53: Ryan Shea, FWD, Norwell
  • BLACK 21: Keagin Wilson, G, Hingham
  • BLACK 22: Evan Zhang, G, Sherborn

2006 Gray

  • No. 37: Tyler Brandl, D, Boston
  • No. 38: Brady Flynn, D, Milton
  • No. 39: Nate Freelove, D, Tyngsboro
  • No. 40: Connor Griffin, D, Reading
  • No. 41: Jacob Jarrell, D, Westfield
  • No. 42: Nathan Walsh, D, Mendon
  • No. 43: Gavin Cornforth, FWD, Milton
  • No. 44: Kevin Delay, FWD, Hingham
  • No. 45: Jackson Delleo, FWD, Franklin
  • No. 46: Jackson Everett, FWD, Southwick
  • No. 47: Laz Giardina, FWD, Reading
  • No. 48: Alex Gomes, FWD, Ludlow
  • No. 49: William Irving, FWD, Holliston
  • No. 50: Joshua Itri, FWD, Sandwich
  • No. 51: Conor Jamieson, FWD, Norwell
  • No. 52: Teddy MacAusland, FWD, Westwood
  • No. 53: Derek Rhodes, FWD, Ludlow
  • No. 54: Brian Yandle, FWD, Dorchester
  • BLACK 23: Sam Caulfield, G, Needham
  • BLACK 24: Christopher Hanifan, G, Reading

2006 Red

  • No. 37: Jack Duffy, D, Walpole
  • No. 38: Travis Gillen, D, Charlestown
  • No. 39: Samuel Hall, D, East Bridgewater
  • No. 40: Owen Keefe, D, Saugus
  • No. 41: Joseph Mense, D, Shrewsbury
  • No. 42: Liam O’Keeffe, D, Boston
  • No. 43: Griffin Bucci, FWD, Andover
  • No. 44: Dennis Davidson, FWD, Newton
  • No. 45: Will Hatten, FWD, Wayland
  • No. 46: Michael Minchello, FWD, Braintree
  • No. 47: Benjamin Nakata, FWD, West Barnstable
  • No. 48: Jake Novak, FWD, Needham
  • No. 49: Nate Porter, FWD, Hingham
  • No. 50: Jack Sadowksi, FWD, Arlington
  • No. 51: Michael Sullivan, FWD, North Andover
  • No. 52: Andrew Waugh, FWD, Norwell
  • No. 53: Eric Whitelaw, FWD, North Easton
  • BLACK 26: Patrick Curtatone, G, Somerville
  • BLACK 36: Cole Pouliot-Porter, G, Wrentham

2006 White

  • No. 37: Cameron Anderson, D, Saugus
  • No. 38: Grayson Cohen, D, Weston
  • No. 39: Johnny Harbour, D, Yarmouthport
  • No. 40: Maxim Kirianov, D, Haverhill
  • No. 41: Matthew Macdonald, D, Walpole
  • No. 42: Kiernan Poulin, D, Norwell
  • No. 43: Matthew Cooke, FWD, Tewksbury
  • No. 44: Daniel Daley, FWD, Franklin
  • No. 45: William Doherty, FWD, Marshfield
  • No. 46: Tyler Hamilton, FWD, Framingham
  • No. 47: Eric Lund Jr., FWD, Bridgewater
  • No. 48: Daniel Menyalkin, FWD, Shrewsbury
  • No. 49: JJ Monteiro, FWD, Hudson
  • No. 50: Nicholas Petkovich, FWD, Agawam
  • No. 51: Peter Silverman, FWD, Winthrop
  • No. 52: Matthew Welch, FWD, Boxboro
  • No. 53: Killian Wright, FWD, Arlington
  • BLACK 37: Lincoln Molind, G, Middleboro
  • BLACK 39: Ryder Shea, G, Marlborough

Related Articles

15 players to watch from the ’06s at 2023 Mass. Hockey Festival

There will be tons of talent on display this weekend at the Mass. Hockey Festival. Seventy-seven Massachusetts-born players from the 2006 birth year will battle…
Read More

The ’06s: Full schedule and rosters for 2023 Mass. Hockey Festival

From Friday to Sunday, 77 Massachusetts-born players from the 2006 birth year will head to New England Sports Center in Marlborough, Mass., to fight to…
Read More

Advice to future USHL prospects from ex-prep hockey players

Last week, 141 players were drafted in Phase 1 of the United States Hockey League Draft. Even more were selected in Phase 2. Dozens of…
Read More
Advertisement

Our Free Weekly Newsletter