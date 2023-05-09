The ’06s: Full schedule and rosters for 2023 Mass. Hockey Festival

Tyler Hamilton was dynamic for Catholic Memorial this season. (Brian Kelly/NEHJ)

From Friday to Sunday, 77 Massachusetts-born players from the 2006 birth year will head to New England Sports Center in Marlborough, Mass., to fight to make the list of the Final 40 players. The number of players to make it past the Final 40 is based on the rankings given to them by the talent evaluators.

Those final 40 players will battle it out May 20-21 to make USA Hockey’s Select 17 Player Development Camp, which takes place June 22-28 in Amherst, N.Y.

Here’s the full schedule for the ’06 games.

Friday, May 12, 2023