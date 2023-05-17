After two seasons for Reading, Laz Giardina will play for Lawrence Academy next season. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

MARLBOROUGH, Mass. — Each birth year had an interesting, but different, storyline to watch in the first weekend of the Mass. Hockey Festival.

With the 2008-born players, it was all about getting to know them as most embark on their prep or high school hockey careers. The '07s provided a look at many players who had a year of prep or high school hockey under their belt and will look to take that next step in 2023-24.

And then there were the '06s.

A large number of the '06s are already key contributors at the prep and high school levels. Two are even in the USHL. This weekend was about seeing how they developed over the winter and how that matched up with other players their age.

For me, Friday and Saturday were dedicated to the '08s and '07s. I caught the '06s on Sunday, which was when they were at their most tired after a long weekend of hockey.

Just like in the '08 and '07 standout stories, I didn't see enough of each goalie to give a proper analysis.

Let's dive in.