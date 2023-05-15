Miles Mireault at the 14U USA Hockey Nationals in April. (ALL STAR PRODUCTIONS)

MARLBOROUGH, Mass. — The most interesting storyline of this weekend's Mass. Hockey Festival was the 2008s.

This was the '08s' first go of this, so when I watched them Friday night, it was a bit sloppy. And these events can create sloppy hockey anyways — putting a bunch of players together from different teams in a tryout setting isn't going to create the most harmonious result.

Nevertheless, the cool thing about the festival was it gave onlookers a sense of who some of the top '08s were. They may be early in their careers, but prep schools, USHL teams and colleges are already doing their due diligence with them (if they weren't already).

No goalies are on this list. I know, I know. I hate to ruin the fun. It's just difficult to evaluate goalies when you're trying to watch countless players in three birth years over three days.

While 40 players made it to next weekend to try out for USA Hockey Select 15 camp, these 17 caught my attention in many ways.

Let's dive in.