New England Hockey Journal

Advertisement
Prospects

12 standouts from the ’07s in first weekend of Mass. Hockey Festival

Avatar photo
By

Michael Munroe played his fall hockey for the Neponset Valley River Rats. (Brian Kelly/NEHJ)

MARLBOROUGH, Mass. — It's not always ideal to judge players off of tryouts like the Mass. Hockey Festival. Some prospects show well in tryouts, while others don't.

That's the nature of the game.

The good news is that this past weekend was a great chance to get more looks at some of the best Massachusetts-born players from the 2007 birth year. Many of these players had solid prep, high school or academy seasons, but just how much they developed over the winter was on full display at New England Sports Center this weekend.

Just like in the '08 standouts story, I didn't see enough of the goalies to give a real analysis of them. Apologies for being the bearer of bad news.

While 40 players made it to next weekend, these 12 prospects caught my attention for various reasons.

Let's dive in.

Subscribe to finish reading this story

SUBSCRIBE

Related Articles

12 standouts from the ’07s in first weekend of Mass. Hockey Festival

MARLBOROUGH, Mass. — It's not always ideal to judge players off of tryouts like the Mass. Hockey Festival. Some prospects show well in tryouts, while…
Read More

A look at the New England connections in the 2023 NAHL Robertson Cup

The North American Hockey League (NAHL) Robertson Cup National Championship will take place May 19-23 at the Fogarty Ice Arena in Blaine, Minn. While the…
Read More

17 standouts from the ’08s in first weekend of Mass. Hockey Festival

MARLBOROUGH, Mass. — The most interesting storyline of this weekend's Mass. Hockey Festival was the 2008s. This was the '08s' first go of this, so…
Read More
Advertisement

Our Free Weekly Newsletter