13 locals make final 2024 NHL Central Scouting rankings

Cole Eiserman has 49 goals this season for the USNTDP. (Rena Laverty/USA Hockey)

The final NHL Central Scouting rankings for the 2024 NHL Draft are out. In all, 13 players from New England earned a spot on the list.

Does a player making NHL Central Scouting's rankings guarantee getting their name called in June? No, it doesn't.

The organization separates players into four categories: North American skaters, North American goalies, International skaters and International goalies. There are more players ranked than can be drafted, but that's OK.

NHL Central Scouting serves as a strong point of reference for NHL teams when evaluating draft-eligible prospects during the season.

To check out how things have changed since the preliminary list in October, click or tap here. For the midterm rankings in January, click or tap here.

Let's dive into the final rankings.