12 takeaways from MIAA boys hockey tournaments so far

Tewksbury senior forward Matthew Cooke won a state championship in 2022. (Brian Kelly/NEHJ)

As I stood jam-packed in Loring Arena on Saturday and Sunday night, I was reminded of why MIAA hockey is so special this time of year.

There is no doubt that the quality of hockey in the MIAA has decreased in recent seasons. More players are opting for prep and full-season teams, believing greener pastures await. That's true for some, while not at all true for others.

Still, the student sections at both Division 1 boys semifinal games were massive. There wasn't an empty seat in the building either night. Rows of people stood at the glass. Attendance was great for the Division 1 girls games played before them, too. I'd imagine Stoneham Arena and Gallo Arena drew comparable crowds in their semifinals.

Ultimately, that is what the majority of boys and girls hockey players in this area grow up dreaming about. Yes, the really good kids might have a shot at Division 3 college hockey. An even smaller number might just play Division 1. But most — myself included — just want to play for their hometown, making memories in their hometown rink in front of their friends and family and win a state championship.

That's what it's all about. No matter what the hockey looks like, that hunger will always reign supreme.

For the 12 teams still standing, it's close. The dream is that close to becoming a reality. And win or lose, these 12 teams will be bonded together forever.

I'm going to focus on some of my musings from the boys side. Patrick Donnelly will have you covered with the girls.