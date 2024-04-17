New England Hockey Journal

Advertisement
NHL Draft

10 takeaways from final NHL Central Scouting rankings of 2024

Avatar photo
By

Teddy Stiga's stock has soared this season. (Rena Laverty/USA Hockey)

The NHL Draft is just over two months away. It begins June 28 in Las Vegas.

Most NHL scouts have seen almost all they need to see before the draft begins. The last things left are junior hockey playoffs. Those will wrap up soon, too.

On Tuesday, NHL Central Scouting released its final rankings for 2024, separating players into four categories: North American skaters, North American goalies, International skaters and International goalies. NHL Central Scouting provides a great service to NHL teams, giving them players to track through the winter.

Thirteen locals made the final list, along with several other players with ties to the region.

Will they all get drafted? Let's discuss. Here are the biggest takeaways.

Subscribe to finish reading this story

SUBSCRIBE

Related Articles

10 takeaways from final NHL Central Scouting rankings of 2024

The NHL Draft is just over two months away. It begins June 28 in Las Vegas. Most NHL scouts have seen almost all they need…
Read More

13 locals make final 2024 NHL Central Scouting rankings

The final NHL Central Scouting rankings for the 2024 NHL Draft are out. In all, 13 players from New England earned a spot on the…
Read More

What’s next for Will Smith, Ryan Leonard and other local college hockey talent?

It felt like their year. You know those years where everything just seems to go right? That's what this year felt like for Boston College —…
Read More
Advertisement

Our Free Weekly Newsletter