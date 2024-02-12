10 standouts from the Ed Burns Coffee Pot Tournament finals

Marshfield beat Franklin, 6-1, to win the Doherty Division of the Ed Burns Coffee Pot Tournament. (Patrick Donnelly/NEHJ)

BOSTON — All eyes were on one sporting event on Sunday.

No, not the Super Bowl, but the Ed Burns Coffee Pot Tournament finals at Warrior Ice Arena, in which Marshfield and Norwood took home hardware from the annual public school showcase.

No. 6 Marshfield won the Doherty Division with a 6-1 win over No. 8 Franklin, thanks to standout performances from senior forwards Teddy Devoe (four goals) and Cam McGettrick (goal, four assists). It was the second time in three years that the Rams won the tournament, becoming the first team to do so twice as well.

In the Brinn Division finals, No. 6 Norwood, playing in the tournament for the first time, won a 2-1 double-overtime thriller against No. 4 Belmont. Andrew Gillis scored the game-winner on a 2-on-1 with Sam Lally.

Let's dive into 10 standouts from the day.