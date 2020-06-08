Charlie Zolin picked first in 2020 QMJHL American draft

St. Sebastian's right wing Brendan Gorman was taken by Charlottetown in Monday's QMJHL American Draft. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

The Quebec Major Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) held its third annual American draft on Monday morning.

Thirty-six New England prospects, born between 2002 and 2004, were selected in the two-round draft. The QMJHL is an 18-team major junior league part of the Canadian Hockey League based in Quebec, Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, and Prince Edward Island.

Five players from New England were selected in this weekend’s (QMJHL) Entry Draft. The 14-round draft Friday and Saturday was open to any eligible players in Quebec, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island and any of the six New England states.