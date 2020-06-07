Deerfield goaltender Justin Katz was selected in the fifth round, 87th overall, by Moncton. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

Five players from New England and seven more prospects playing prep or full-season Midget hockey in the region were selected in this weekend’s Quebec Major Junior Hockey League Entry Draft.

The first round of the annual draft took place Friday night while rounds two through 13 were carried out Saturday. The majority of the players selected were born in 2004, but there were a few older players drafted who were re-entries or not selected previously.

The QMJHL is an 18-team major junior league part of the Canadian Hockey League. Its territory is Quebec, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Newfoundland, Prince Edward Island and the six New England states.