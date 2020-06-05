New England Hockey Journal

Juniors

2020 QMJHL draft preview: Scouting some of the intriguing talent

By

Guillaume Richard is committed to Maine but should receive strong interest at the QMJHL draft this weekend. (Dan Hickling)

The 2020 Quebec Major Junior Hockey League Entry Draft is set for this weekend with the first round Friday night and rounds two through 14 held Saturday.

While the QMJHL isn’t much of a destination for New England players, there are still some intriguing storylines for hockey fans in the region. Where a couple of Hockey East commits are selected will be telling. Several top prospects from Quebec and the Maritimes who have shined in the New England region are expected to be selected in the first few rounds.

Just four players from New England skated in the QMJHL this past season. Bridgewater, Mass., native and former New Hampshire commit Zack Jones was the top-scoring forward from New England. In 63 games for the Halifax Mooseheads, the ’01 compiled 15 goals and 19 assists for 34 points.

Advertisement

Subscribe to finish reading this story

SUBSCRIBE

Related Articles

Former BC goalie Ryan Edquist transfers to Minnesota State

Former Boston College goaltender Ryan Edquist will transfer to Minnesota State for his final season of eligibility. As a grad transfer, the ’98 from Lakeville,…
Read More

Boston College loses another top recruit to major junior

Boston College has lost another recruit to the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League (QMJHL), it was confirmed Thursday morning. Center Cameron MacDonald, an ’03, has…
Read More

New England’s NCAA commits

As of Wednesday, May 27, there are 129 players from the six New England states committed to play Division 1 college hockey. The committed players…
Read More

Our Free Weekly Newsletter