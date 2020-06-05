2020 QMJHL draft preview: Scouting some of the intriguing talent

Guillaume Richard is committed to Maine but should receive strong interest at the QMJHL draft this weekend. (Dan Hickling)

The 2020 Quebec Major Junior Hockey League Entry Draft is set for this weekend with the first round Friday night and rounds two through 14 held Saturday.

While the QMJHL isn’t much of a destination for New England players, there are still some intriguing storylines for hockey fans in the region. Where a couple of Hockey East commits are selected will be telling. Several top prospects from Quebec and the Maritimes who have shined in the New England region are expected to be selected in the first few rounds.

Just four players from New England skated in the QMJHL this past season. Bridgewater, Mass., native and former New Hampshire commit Zack Jones was the top-scoring forward from New England. In 63 games for the Halifax Mooseheads, the ’01 compiled 15 goals and 19 assists for 34 points.