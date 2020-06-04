Boston College loses another top recruit to major junior

Cameron MacDonald starred for South Kent Selects Academy before entering the USHL. (Caroline O'Connor)

Boston College has lost another recruit to the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League (QMJHL), it was confirmed Thursday morning.

Center Cameron MacDonald, an ’03, has signed with the Saint John Sea Dogs, the player tweeted. The Hammonds Plains, Nova Scotia, native played this past season as a tender in the United States Hockey League with the Sioux Falls Stampede.

MacDonald had six goals and 14 assists for 20 points in 44 games as one of the youngest players in the USHL during the 2019-20 season. In 2018-19, MacDonald played for South Kent Selects Academy, putting up huge numbers with the school’s 15-Only team. In 52 games, he had 72 goal and 54 assists.