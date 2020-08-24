New England Hockey Journal

Yale product Luke Stevens signs pro deal with Penguins affiliate

Luke Stevens, a Duxbury, Mass., native, chipped in 19 goals in his Yale career. (Yale Athletics)

Yale and Nobles alum Luke Stevens has signed a one-year contract with the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Knights, the AHL affiliate of the Pittsburgh Penguins, as NEHJ first reported last week.

The ’97 left wing from Duxbury, Mass., played the past four seasons for Keith Allain at Yale. In 31 games during the 2019-20 season, Stevens had seven goals and five assists for 12 points. It was the most productive year of his Bulldogs tenure. He finished his collegiate career with 19 goals and 16 assists in 101 games.

Stevens became a free agent on Aug. 15 when he wasn’t signed by the Carolina Hurricanes. He originally was drafted by that organization in the fifth round of the 2015 NHL draft.

