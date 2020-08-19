New England Hockey Journal

Northeastern blueliner Ryan Shea inks pro deal with Dallas Stars

Ryan Shea amassed 10 goals and 68 assists in 149 games with the Huskies. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

Northeastern and BC High alum Ryan Shea signed a two-year entry-level contract with the Dallas Stars, the organization announced Wednesday.

The Milton, Mass., native originally was drafted by the Chicago Blackhawks in the fourth round of the 2015 NHL draft. However, due to a loophole in the NHL collective bargaining agreement, Shea was able to become a free agent on Aug. 15.

Shea had a breakout senior season in 2019-20 for Northeastern. He scored a career-high five goals, 26 assists and 31 points in 34 games. He finished his four-year collegiate career with 10 goals and 68 assists in 149 games.

