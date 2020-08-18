Emil Öhrwall chipped in four points during his 15-game Michigan stint. (Dave Reginek/Getty Images

Despite continued uncertainty surrounding the 2020-21 college hockey season, players continue to transfer in hopes of more playing time or for better opportunities.

New England Hockey Journal has learned that forward Emil Öhrwall will transfer from Michigan to Sacred Heart. The ’98 from Vaxjo, Sweden, appeared in 15 games for the Wolverines during the 2019-20 season. He scored two goals and added two assists.

This will be the third NCAA school for Öhrwall, who previously played his freshman year at RPI in 2017-18. He had two goals and nine assists in an Engineers uniform before departing for a season in the USHL with the Waterloo Black Hawks.