New England Hockey Journal

College

Sacred Heart gains Michigan transfer Emil Öhrwall, loses Jordan Kaplan to Vermont

By

Emil Öhrwall chipped in four points during his 15-game Michigan stint. (Dave Reginek/Getty Images

Despite continued uncertainty surrounding the 2020-21 college hockey season, players continue to transfer in hopes of more playing time or for better opportunities.

New England Hockey Journal has learned that forward Emil Öhrwall will transfer from Michigan to Sacred Heart. The ’98 from Vaxjo, Sweden, appeared in 15 games for the Wolverines during the 2019-20 season. He scored two goals and added two assists.

This will be the third NCAA school for Öhrwall, who previously played his freshman year at RPI in 2017-18. He had two goals and nine assists in an Engineers uniform before departing for a season in the USHL with the Waterloo Black Hawks.

Advertisement

Subscribe to finish reading this story

SUBSCRIBE

Related Articles

Northeastern product Matt Filipe signs with Bruins; Max Dorrington commits to Saints

Former Northeastern University and Malden Catholic forward Matt Filipe has signed a two-year entry-level contract with the hometown Boston Bruins. The Lynnfield, Mass., native just…
Read More

Recruiting: Cutter Gauthier commits to Boston College

Boston College received a commitment from one of the top 2004-born forwards in the country in Cutter Gauthier, it was announced this week. Gauthier will…
Read More

Reilly Walsh departs Harvard, inks deal with New Jersey Devils

Harvard lost another player this week as defenseman Reilly Walsh left the Crimson to sign an NHL entry-level contract with the New Jersey Devils. The…
Read More

Our Free Weekly Newsletter