Matt Filipe hoists the Beanpot after Northeastern's 2019 title-game win against BC. (Richard T. Gagnon/Getty Images)

Former Northeastern University and Malden Catholic forward Matt Filipe has signed a two-year entry-level contract with the hometown Boston Bruins.

The Lynnfield, Mass., native just completed his four-year collegiate career at Northeastern. Originally picked in the third round of the 2016 NHL draft by the Carolina Hurricanes, Filipe was able to sign with the Bruins as a free agent due to a loophole in the collective bargaining agreement.

Filipe scored 36 goals and 41 assists for 75 points in 136 career games with the Huskies. He was part of a team that won three consecutive Beanpot titles and Hockey East championships in his freshman and senior seasons. He followed his father, Paul Filipe, as being a Northeastern hockey player.