World Juniors: U.S. National Junior Team roster finalized

Oliver Wahlstrom will represent USA Hockey at the 2020 IIHF World Junior Championship. (Justin Berl/Getty Images)

Four New England natives and five additional players with ties to the region will represent the United States at the 2020 IIHF World Junior Championship, it was announced Monday.

USA Hockey unveiled its final roster the annual U-20 tournament that begins December 26, 2019 in Ostrava and Trinec, Czech Republic.

Northeastern sophomore defenseman Jordan Harris (Haverhill, Mass.), Boston College freshman goaltender Spencer Knight (Darien, Conn.), Providence freshman center Parker Ford (Wakefield, R.I.), and New York Islanders right wing Oliver Wahlstrom (Yarmouth, Maine) are the four New Englanders on the 2020 U.S. National Junior Team.

