MIAA: Reading downs North Andover 6-1

Reading and North Andover players line up for the national anthem ahead of their MIAA game Monday, December 23, 2019.

READING, Mass. -- Reading’s superior talent was too much for North Andover on Monday night as the Rockets improved to 3-1-0 with a 6-1 win over the visiting Knights at Burbank Ice Arena.

Special teams was the name of the game as Reading scored two shorthanded goals and a power play goal. It was a nice bounceback win for Mark Doherty’s team after Saturday’s 3-1 setback against Middlesex League rival Burlington.

The Rockets showed that they are capable of being one of the top teams in the state with two very solid forward lines and two good defensive pairings. From my initial viewings and talking to some coaches around the state, the Middlesex League could very well get four teams into the Super 8.