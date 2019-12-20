New England Hockey Journal

Subscribe to finish reading this story

SUBSCRIBE

Related Articles

5 takeaways: Berkshire 2, Loomis Chaffee 1 (SO)

AVON, Conn. — Two undefeated teams heading for a clash at the Avon Old Farms Christmas Classic built up some serious hype and anticipation. And…
Read More

Avon Old Farms Christmas Classic: Players to watch

AVON, Conn. -- Action is heating up the frigid Farmington Valley as the storied Avon Old Farms Christmas Classic gets rolling Thursday through Saturday. A…
Read More

Avon Old Farms Christmas Classic: What to watch for

AVON, Conn. -- Eight of the top prep teams in the Northeast are headed to Avon Old Farms Thursday, Friday and Saturday for the annual…
Read More

Our Free Weekly Newsletter