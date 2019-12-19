Avon Old Farms Christmas Classic: Players to watch

Loomis Chaffee forward Cody Hoban (Guilford, Conn.) is a key player for the Pelicans. (courtesy photo)

AVON, Conn. -- Action is heating up the frigid Farmington Valley as the storied Avon Old Farms Christmas Classic gets rolling Thursday through Saturday.

A total of eight teams are taking part in the two-division, round-robin tournament that takes place largely at Avon Old Farms (with two games at nearby Trinity College). In addition to host Avon, which is 5-0 to start the season, other undefeated entrants include Loomis Chaffee (6-0) and Berkshire (4-0).

Not only are each one of those teams feeling the heat, there is also some pressure of expectations being borne by select players on those teams. Here are a few of those players to watch during the tournament.