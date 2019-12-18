Big things are expected from Tabor Heaslip in his home tournament. (courtesy photo)

Eight of the top prep teams in the Northeast are headed to Avon Old Farms Thursday, Friday and Saturday for the annual Christmas Hockey Classic. And significant bragging rights are on the line.

Coming into the tournament, we've got three unbeaten teams heading toward a collision. And not only are they unbeaten, but these teams are perfect. Hosts Avon (5-0), Berkshire (4-0) and Loomis Chaffee (6-0) are all off to hot starts.

Avon Old Farms head coach John Gardner said the tournament, which will take place in the recently (2018) refurbished Jennings Fairchild Rink at Avon Old Farms and Trinity College (two games), is a good opportunity for teams heading toward the holiday break.