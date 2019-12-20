5 takeaways: Berkshire 2, Loomis Chaffee 1 (SO)

The Berkshire-Loomis game at the Christmas Classic lived up to the hype. (Paul Grant/NEHJ)

AVON, Conn. — Two undefeated teams heading for a clash at the Avon Old Farms Christmas Classic built up some serious hype and anticipation. And the actual game itself did nothing to disappoint.

Resurgent Loomis Chaffee and Berkshire clashed in the second game of the prestigious tournament on Thursday, and ended up going to a shootout to determine the winner. The Pelicans came into the game at an impressive 6-0, while the Bears entered at 4-0. Heading into the game, both teams joined hosts Avon Old Farms (5-0) as the lone undefeated teams in the tournament at this early juncture of the season.

This was also a big showcase game for Berkshire senior Briggs Gammill (New Canaan, Conn.), a highly regarded forward and Yale commit who is looking to rebound after an injury-shortened season. And, true to the theme of the night, he didn't disappoint, either.