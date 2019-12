Dexter Southfield won the 2019 Groton/Lawrence Holiday Tournament. (Courtesy Photo: Dexter Southfield)

GROTON, Mass. -- Dexter Southfield captured the 2019 Groton/Lawrence Holiday Tournament with a 3-1 win over Lawrence Academy on Saturday morning.

Dexter Southfield and Lawrence Academy proved to be two of the top teams in prep school hockey with their respective showings in the tournament.

In addition to Dexter Southfield and Lawrence Academy, the other teams in the tournament were Culver, Cushing, Groton, Holderness, Pomfret, and Proctor.