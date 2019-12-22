5 takeaways: Kent 5, Gunnery 4

An amazing effort by Alex Jefferies wasn't enough to beat Kent. (Paul Grant/NEHJ)

AVON, Conn. — In this particular instance, one highly acclaimed player wasn't quite enough to win the championship trophy. Barely.

Despite the best efforts of highly touted prospect Alex Jefferies (Lunenberg, Mass.), the Kent School Lions put in a gutsy effort to beat two-time defending tournament champs Gunnery Highlanders for the Avon Old Farms Christmas Classic title after a thrilling 5-4 win on Saturday.

The Lions, who lost to Gunnery for the tournament title in 2017, got a modicum of revenge with a solid effort from some key players that helped them bounce back from what could have been a rather ignominious start.

Here's what we saw in Kent's nail-biter of a 5-4 win over Gunnery: