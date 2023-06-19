Boston Hockey Academy has been in existence since 2020. (Matt Bosco, Bosco Productions)

When the Cambridge Matignon School announced it would shut its doors for good at the end of this school year, it left Boston Hockey Academy without a home.

Boston Hockey Academy, which had been affiliated with Matignon since the Tier 1 hockey academy's inception in 2020, found out when everyone else found out.

"We found out that Matignon was closing when the email went out that they were closed," said Nate Bostic (Worcester, Mass.), the president of Boston Hockey Academy.

Within the hour of viewing that email, Bostic and his staff got to work to find a partnership with another local school. They landed on the Academy of Notre Dame in Tyngsboro, Mass.

Here is Boston Hockey Academy's plan to find long-term success, as well as its view on the sustainability of the academy model.