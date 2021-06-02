Will Smith, Ryan Leonard lead NHL draft Class of 2023, but plenty can change

Will Smith (Lexington, Mass.) is a product of St. Sebastian’s and the Junior Eagles. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

While still 24 months away, the 2023 NHL Entry Draft promises to have at least one New Englander in the discussion for a first-round selection.

Will Smith, a center from St. Sebastian’s and Boston Junior Eagles 16-U, is the top prospect from the region, and he’s capable of being one of the first 32 players selected in his draft class.

Smith is one of three New England natives to make USA Hockey’s NTDP U-17 team for the 2021-22 season. Joining him in Plymouth, Mich., will be Pope Francis star Ryan Leonard and Dexter Southfield two-way center Will Vote.