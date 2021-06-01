The ‘other’ Jack Hughes poised to pace New England’s 2022 draft class

New England Hockey Journal

Westwood, Mass., native Jack Hughes scored eight goals and 26 assists this season. (Rena Laverty/USA Hockey)

Between the ’04s and late ’03s, the 2022 NHL draft class is strong throughout New England. Harvard, Northeastern, Boston College, Providence and Michigan have strong candidates to hear their names called in a year.

1. Jack Hughes
U.S. NTDP U-18, 11/2/03, C, left shot, 6-0/165
NCAA commit: Northeastern
Hughes is the only projected first-rounder from the New England crop of prospects. The Westwood, Mass., native is a skilled, playmaking center, who will be a freshman at Northeastern during his draft year. Hughes skates well and has good vision. Prior to the NTDP, he played at St. Sebastian’s and the Junior Eagles. In 38 games this season, Hughes scored eight goals and 26 assists. Hughes will be put in a position to succeed at Northeastern, but having to be a young freshman in college hockey could pose a challenge for any prospect. With a good rookie season with the Huskies, Hughes will be a first-round pick.

