Nine New Englanders selected in 2021 USHL Phase I Draft

Will McDonough is a right wing for the Boston Advantage 16-U team. (Boston Advantage)

Nine New Englanders were selected in Wednesday night’s USHL Phase I Draft in which the league’s 15 teams select players born in 2005.

It didn’t take long for a local to be selected. With the second overall pick, the Sioux Falls Stampede selected Boston Advantage 16-U right wing Will McDonough. The big power forward is known for his goal-scoring ability. In four USPHL 16-U contests, the Duxbury, Mass., native posted eight goals and two assists. He was invited to May’s USA Hockey NTDP Evaluation Camp in Plymouth, Mich. His bid to make next year’s U-17 team fell short, but he went high in the draft, as expected. It is the second year in a row that a Boston Advantage product was drafted in the first round by Sioux Falls. In 2020, defenseman Ryan Healey of Hull, Mass., was plucked by the organization.