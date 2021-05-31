NHL Central Scouting final rankings: Matt Beniers leads local class

Massachusetts native and Michigan center Matt Beniers could lead the New England draft class for 2021. (Dave Reginek/Getty Images)

University of Michigan freshman center Matt Beniers highlighted the locals on the NHL Central Scouting final rankings for the 2021 NHL Entry Draft.

Beniers, from Hingham, Mass., was the sixth-rated North American skater, per NHL Central Scouting. In 24 games for the Wolverines this winter, Beniers posted 10 goals and 14 assists. Prior to heading to Ann Arbor, Beniers played for USA Hockey NTDP and Milton Academy.

Beniers was one of 15 New England natives to make the NHL Central Scouting final rankings. The second-highest-ranked player was Chicago Steel right wing Mackie Samoskevich, a Newtown, Conn., native committed to Michigan. He came in at No. 26.