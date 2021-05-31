New England Hockey Journal

Prospects

NHL Central Scouting final rankings: Matt Beniers leads local class

By

Massachusetts native and Michigan center Matt Beniers could lead the New England draft class for 2021. (Dave Reginek/Getty Images)

University of Michigan freshman center Matt Beniers highlighted the locals on the NHL Central Scouting final rankings for the 2021 NHL Entry Draft.

Beniers, from Hingham, Mass., was the sixth-rated North American skater, per NHL Central Scouting. In 24 games for the Wolverines this winter, Beniers posted 10 goals and 14 assists. Prior to heading to Ann Arbor, Beniers played for USA Hockey NTDP and Milton Academy.

Beniers was one of 15 New England natives to make the NHL Central Scouting final rankings. The second-highest-ranked player was Chicago Steel right wing Mackie Samoskevich, a Newtown, Conn., native committed to Michigan. He came in at No. 26.

Subscribe to finish reading this story

SUBSCRIBE

Related Articles

New Englanders racked up the points during a season of resilience in the USHL

Completing the 2020-21 season amid the COVID-19 pandemic wasn’t a simple task for the United States Hockey League, but the circuit succeeded. By May’s end,…
Read More

Prospects Pulse: U.S. NTDP forward Ryan St. Louis ramps up for Northeastern

Imagine being a kid and turning down a chance to go to Walt Disney World. No way, right? Well, that was exactly what Ryan St.…
Read More

Three Massachusetts standouts earn NTDP sweaters for 2021-22 season

Three Massachusetts residents have made USA Hockey’s NTDP U-17 team for the 2021-22 season, according to multiple sources. St. Sebastian’s and Junior Eagles 16-U center…
Read More

Our Free Weekly Newsletter