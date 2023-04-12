Rudy Guimond (far left) celebrates after Alex Kenerson's game-winning goal in the final. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

It could be said that Taft’s run to the NEPSAC Martin/Earl Large School championship provided a perfect storybook ending.

For some programs, missing out on the Elite 8 on the last night of the regular season could be crushing and leave a team with a lack of motivation heading to the Large School Tournament.

But that wasn’t the case for Taft.

“This is the first banner raising of any kind for Taft boys hockey,” said Taft head coach Ryan Shannon (Darien, Conn.). “We had a team dinner after the regular-season finale against Hotchkiss. We learned Westminster upset Belmont Hill and that we’d be in the Large School Tournament. Before we left that night, we set our minds on winning that.”