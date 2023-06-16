Monique Lyons is committed to play Division 1 at Brown. (Colin Smith/NEHJ)

Monique Lyons was an offensive powerhouse for Williston Northampton this season and is looking to get better. With back-to-back NEPSAC championships under her belt and a commitment to play Division 1 hockey at Brown University, the junior forward’s love for the game has fueled her to the next level.

“I have four older siblings and they all played hockey at one point. My two brothers played hockey and my two sisters did figure skating,” Lyons said. “I was very drawn to hockey. … I would wear the figure skating outfit and then have hockey skates on.”

Lyons joined her first hockey team when she was 4 and never looked back. Pulled in by the competitive edge the sport offered, Lyons has been fine-tuning her game ever since and had an explosive year as the leading point producer at Williston in the 2022-23 campaign.

On top of helping her team to a nearly perfect 27-0-1 record, Lyons netted a team-high 26 goals and dished out 24 assists for 50 points, setting a program record. Despite her individual productivity, Lyons said this season’s accolades stemmed from Williston’s team-first mentality.