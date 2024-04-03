Why Elliott Groenewold could be a steal in the 2024 NHL Draft

Elliott Groenewold has 14 points in 53 games for Cedar Rapids this season. (Andy Scanlon)

It all started in the crease for Bellows Falls, Vt., native Elliott Groenewold.

As the youngest of three brothers growing up in the small town of just over 2,700 residents, he was assigned to goaltending duties when the family hit the ice for open skate. That started his love for the game, and while he quickly transitioned into a defenseman, that valuable experience helped his outlook on the sport.

“I think it definitely could have had an impact on the way I think the game,” Groenewold said. “Defense first, doing the job in your own end.”

The 18-year-old has progressed significantly since then, now suiting up for the Cedar Rapids RoughRiders of the USHL and set to begin his collegiate career at Quinnipiac in the fall.