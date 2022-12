Collin Graf has been superb for Quinnipiac. (Rob Rasmussen/Quinnipiac Athletics)

Truth be told, if Rick Bennett were still the coach at Union, Collin Graf would still be there, too.

But stuff happens. Bennett, who guided the Dutchmen to the NCAA championship in 2014, moved on in January.

And at the end of last season, so did Graf.

Here's what happened.