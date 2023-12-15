Caeden Herrington scored five goals and posted 21 points in his first prep season last year. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

New season, new confidence.

After making a Small School Tournament semifinal appearance last season, Caeden Herrington (Manchester, Vt.) and his Holderness teammates are out for more.

Herrington’s 12 points (one goal, 11 assists) through the first six games ranked second among New England prep defensemen and have led the way during the Bulls’ dominant six-win start.

“I feel like our team is stronger than ever. We have so much depth,” the 6-foot-1, 185-pound true senior said. “It’s been easy for me to just go out and play freely because every guy on our team can do their job really well. … It’s a lot easier to play because it’s my second year here. I feel so much more confidence in myself and my teammates have confidence in me.”