Who are the top 10 local men’s college teams as the playoffs loom?

Lane Hutson is a leader for BU. (Patrick Donnelly/NEHJ)

The best time of the year is here in Division 1 men’s college hockey.

While Atlantic Hockey is getting set for first-round playoff matchups this coming weekend, ECAC Hockey will be putting the final touches on its regular season and Hockey East is in the final two weeks of a pennant chase unlike any the league has seen before.

Each of the leagues may be at different points along their 2023-24 road, but it sure hasn’t changed that New England is home to some of the best teams in the country.

Five of the top 10 in the national picture hail from the region again this week.

Here is our latest look at the top teams in the region.