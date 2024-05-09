Who are the ’08 defenders to watch at the Mass. Hockey Festival?

Gavin Callahan stood out at last year's Mass. Hockey Festival. (Brian Kelly/NEHJ)

When the Mass. Hockey Festival gets underway on Friday, the 2008-born prospects will be looking to make it to the Final 40, which is held the following weekend.

While the '07s fight for spots at USA Hockey's Select 17 Camp and the '09s get their first taste of festival, the '08s will look to impress the many college coaches in attendance.

Over the next year, coaches will watch their every move to decide whether or not they're worthy of an offer. There are quite a few of those players among the defensemen and goalies.

Here are the 12 defenders to keep an eye on at New England Sports Center this weekend.