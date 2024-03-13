Which Hockey East teams could be spoilers in the playoffs?

Philip Svedeback looks to guide Providence to a Hockey East title. (Lydia Vigneau/Providence Athletics)

With a memorable and star-studded Hockey East regular season in the books, it’s time for the playoffs.

The league’s 40th season concludes with the opening round and quarterfinal games on Wednesday and Saturday, all of which lead into the following Championship Weekend at TD Garden.

While Boston College, Boston University and Maine have been three of the nation’s best teams all season long, the quality and depth of the league has been incredible. Upsets in the postseason are certainly not out of the realm of possibility.

With that said, here’s a look at each of the upset-minded Hockey East programs that will look to play spoiler in the coming week and how such a result could come to be.