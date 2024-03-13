New England Hockey Journal

Advertisement
College

Which Hockey East teams could be spoilers in the playoffs?

By

Philip Svedeback looks to guide Providence to a Hockey East title. (Lydia Vigneau/Providence Athletics)

With a memorable and star-studded Hockey East regular season in the books, it’s time for the playoffs.

The league’s 40th season concludes with the opening round and quarterfinal games on Wednesday and Saturday, all of which lead into the following Championship Weekend at TD Garden.

While Boston College, Boston University and Maine have been three of the nation’s best teams all season long, the quality and depth of the league has been incredible. Upsets in the postseason are certainly not out of the realm of possibility.

With that said, here’s a look at each of the upset-minded Hockey East programs that will look to play spoiler in the coming week and how such a result could come to be.

Subscribe to finish reading this story

SUBSCRIBE

Related Articles

Which Hockey East teams could be spoilers in the playoffs?

With a memorable and star-studded Hockey East regular season in the books, it’s time for the playoffs. The league’s 40th season concludes with the opening…
Read More
Devon Moore

10 takeaways from the MIAA girls hockey tournaments so far

The MIAA will crown its girls hockey champions on Sunday. Both Division 1 and 2 tournaments went chalk in their championship matchups as the top…
Read More

7 New Englanders invited to USA Hockey NTDP Evaluation Camp

It's a big deal to be picked for USA Hockey's National Team Development Program. Heading to Plymouth, Mich., for two years can shape the rest…
Read More
Advertisement

Our Free Weekly Newsletter