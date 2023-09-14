What’s happened in college hockey recruiting over the last month?

Where will James Hagens land in this recruiting cycle? (Al Aleman Photography)

It's been a minute since we dove into the latest college hockey recruiting news.

On Aug. 17, we published our biggest takeaways from the first month of college hockey recruiting. Richard Gallant (Concord, Mass.), Teddy Mutryn (Norwell, Mass.) and Thatcher Bernstein (Brookline, Mass.) — New England's top prospects — were off the board.

But many local schools have been actively snagging strong, future talent from around the country since then.

Here are some of the most significant recruitment stories over the last month.