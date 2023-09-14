New England Hockey Journal

Advertisement
College Commitments

What’s happened in college hockey recruiting over the last month?

Avatar photo
By

Where will James Hagens land in this recruiting cycle? (Al Aleman Photography)
Where will James Hagens land in this recruiting cycle? (Al Aleman Photography)

It's been a minute since we dove into the latest college hockey recruiting news.

On Aug. 17, we published our biggest takeaways from the first month of college hockey recruiting. Richard Gallant (Concord, Mass.), Teddy Mutryn (Norwell, Mass.) and Thatcher Bernstein (Brookline, Mass.) — New England's top prospects — were off the board.

But many local schools have been actively snagging strong, future talent from around the country since then.

Here are some of the most significant recruitment stories over the last month.

Subscribe to finish reading this story

SUBSCRIBE

Related Articles

Where will James Hagens land in this recruiting cycle? (Al Aleman Photography)

What’s happened in college hockey recruiting over the last month?

It's been a minute since we dove into the latest college hockey recruiting news. On Aug. 17, we published our biggest takeaways from the first…
Read More

RinkWise podcast: Jim Gaudet lays out his vision for Milton Academy

There weren't a ton of head coaching vacancies in boys prep hockey this year. But one of the bigger ones was Milton Academy after Paul…
Read More

How a New Hampton duo aims to inspire future hockey players

Last March, led by MVP Julia Pellerin and eight other seniors, the New Hampton Huskies upset Groton in the Dorothy Howard Small School Tournament to…
Read More
Advertisement

Our Free Weekly Newsletter